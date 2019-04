Sentence has been deferred on a 48-year-old man after he admitted being involved in a domestic incident.

Alexander Higgins pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, shouting and swearing and acting in an aggressive manner at his home in Hawick’s Howegate on February 22.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told he had fallen out with his partner as they were trying to work a computer at 3.45am.

Higgins was ordered to be of good behaviour for the next six months.