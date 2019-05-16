Hawick 45-year-old given unpaid work order for careless driving

A man struck a pedestrian as he reversed his vehicle ready to drive off in a bid to avoid a confrontation with his daughter, Jedburgh Sheriff Court has been told.

Paul Richardson, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving at the Common Haugh car park in Hawick on September 1.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said there was a feud ongoing between his client’s daughter and new partner and he was caught up in the middle of it.

He explained that Richardson was leaving the scene and did not notice that a youth was standing at the back of his vehicle.

Richardson, of Hamilton Road in Hawick, was ordered to carry out 75 hours’ unpaid work and had his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.