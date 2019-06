A 41-year-old man has been ordered to carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for sending threatening messages to a former partner.

James Kirby pleaded guilty to committing that offence at his home in Cheviot Road, Hawick, during the early hours of April 28.

One of the messages stated he was going to kill her, and Diane Scott wrote back: “The police are going to love these texts.”