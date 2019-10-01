Hawick 41-year-old fined £150 for careless driving on A7 at Ashkirk

A man has been fined £150 after admitting careless driving on the A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle road near Ashkirk.

David Weatherhead, 41, of Queens Drive in Hawick, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to overtaking in the face of oncoming traffic on February 22, forcing vehicles to take evasive action, gesticulating and overtaking on a red chevron area of road.

He was initially charged with dangerous driving but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of driving without due care and attention.

Sheriff Peter Anderson put four penalty points on his licence as well as fining him.