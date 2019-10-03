Hawick 40-year-old jailed again for string of offences committed on day of release from prison

Committing a series of offences on the day he was released from prison resulted in a 40-year-old man being sent straight back to jail for another nine months.

Ricky Lee, 40, returned to the Borders after getting out of Low Moss Prison at Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, but he arrived too late to collect the keys to his home, so instead he went to a pub and then to a superstore to get more alcohol.

Lee, formerly of Wellfield Road in Hawick, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to shouting and swearing and threatening staff at the Asda store in Galashiels on September 2 while on bail.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and repeatedly striking the interior of a police vehicle during a journey between Galashiels and Hawick police station.

While at Hawick police station, Lee was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Clinkscale said her client had been remanded in custody since September 3 in connection with those latest offences.

She explained that Lee had been released from prison on September, having served a four-month sentence for breaching a night-time curfew and had been using public transport to get home via Glasgow, Edinburgh and Galashiels.

Ms Clinkscale said: “By the time he got to the Borders, the office where he was to collect his keys was closed.

“He went to the pub and had alcohol.

“In relation to the Asda incident, he foolishly tried to buy alcohol after hours and reacted inappropriately.

“In the police van, he said the cuffs were on him too tight and was complaining.”

Lee was also sentenced for breaching a community payback order.