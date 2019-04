A man has admitted being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug.

That admission follows the recovery of around £3,000 worth of heroin from his home in Hawick’s Silverbuthall Road on April 24 last year.

Stuart Rutherford, 38, also admitted being in possession of a knife but claimed it was part of his fishing gear.

Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until May 13 for the production of background reports.