Hawick 37-year-old accused of robbing pensioner of her handbag

A 37-year-old man has appeared in court accused of mugging a pensioner and stealing her handbag.

His appearance before a sheriff follows a robbery in Hawick’s High Street on Wednesday night involving a 71-year-old woman being pushed to the ground and having her handbag snatched.

Martin Charlotte, of Hawick, is charged with two counts of assault to injury and robbery, theft by shoplifting and obstructing police.

He made no plea during a private hearing at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, and the case was continued for further examination.

Bail was refused, and Charlotte was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear in court again next Friday.