Hawick 35-year-old given unpaid work order over domestic dispute

A man has been ordered to carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for making offensive and abusive comments during a domestic incident in Hawick’s Stonefield Place on June 15.

Glen Wilcox, 35, of Silverbuthall Road in Hawick, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and repeatedly striking the windows and doors of a property there.

Depute fiscal Fiona Hamilton said Wilcox had turned up intoxicated demanding to see his daughter.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said: “He fully accepts he lost control.”

He was given a community payback order for two years also including supervision.

A non-harassment order relating to his former partner was also issued.