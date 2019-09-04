Hawick 35-year-old given unpaid work order over domestic dispute

A man has been ordered to carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for making offensive and abusive comments during a domestic incident in Hawick’s Stonefield Place on June 15.
Glen Wilcox, 35, of Silverbuthall Road in Hawick, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and repeatedly striking the windows and doors of a property there.
Depute fiscal Fiona Hamilton said Wilcox had turned up intoxicated demanding to see his daughter.
Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said: “He fully accepts he lost control.”
He was given a community payback order for two years also including supervision.
A non-harassment order relating to his former partner was also issued.