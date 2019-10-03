Hawick 35-year-old fined £400 for defrauding former bosses at Argos out of £150

Devising a fraudulent scheme to steal £150 worth of goods from his employer has resulted in a £400 fine for a former shop worker.

Aaron Swan, of Stonefield Place in Hawick, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to committing that offence while employed as a team leader by catalogue store chain Argos between February 7 and March 3.

The 35-year-old admitted activating gift cards and processing excess stock as returns to obtain goods to the value of £150.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client had lost his employment as a result of that offence and was in low spirits at the time.

Sheriff Vinit Khurana told him: “It is a serious offence to commit fraud against your employer.”

He reduced Swan’s fine from £600 to £400 to reflect his guilty plea.