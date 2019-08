A man has admitted making offensive and abusive comments during a domestic incident in Hawick’s Stonefield Place on June 15.

Glen Wilcox’s not-guilty plea to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and repeatedly striking doors in Trinity Street in Hawick on the same day was accepted by the crown, however.

Wilcox, 35, of Silverbuthall Road in Hawick, had sentence deferred until September 2 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.