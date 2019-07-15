Hawick 35-year-old accused of assault with intent to rob admits breaching bail

An alleged would-be robber has admitted breaching a night-time home curfew at the weekend.

Petrisor Surcica, 35, was granted bail last week after being accused of assaulting a woman in Hawick’s Albert Road with intent to rob her on Sunday, July 7.

The McColl's store at Burnfoot in Hawick.

His bail conditions included remaining in his Beattie Court home in Hawick between 7pm and 7am at weekends.

However, he was spotted at the McColl’s convenience store in Burnfoot’s Kenilworth Avenue at 8.15pm on Saturday, leading to the police being called.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme explained that his client, said to be a Romanian national, had been working overtime and only went out after getting home as he had nothing in to eat.

Surcica, appearing from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court, had sentence deferred until August 19 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

He faces trial on the charge of assault with intent to rob on September 3.