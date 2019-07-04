Hawick 33-year-old told he is lucky not to be in jail for injuring ex during struggle

A man involved in a domestic disturbance with a former partner has been ordered to carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work and told he is lucky not to be behind bars.

Lee Ramsay pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and struggling with the woman to her injury at a house in Silverbuthall Road in Hawick on March 11.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told the 33-year-old, of Ramsay Road in Hawick, that it was only by the “thinnest of margins” that he was not being sent to prison and was being given a community payback order as an alternative to custody.

A two year non-harassment order was also imposed.