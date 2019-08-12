Hawick 33-year-old cleared of knocking ex out during attack with metal bar

A woman accused of knocking out a former partner by hitting him with a metal bar has been cleared at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Shortly after Stacey Johnson’s jury trial began, the crown announced it was not going to continue leading evidence.

That meant the 33-year-old, of Fairhurst Drive in Hawick, was found not guilty of that offence, said to have been committed at a house in Hawick’s Havelock Place on October 7 last year.

She was also found not guilty of being in possession of an offensive weapon.