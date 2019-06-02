Hawick 33-year-old back in court after causing further trouble

Failure to behave for a deferred sentence period of three months has landed a 33-year-old man back in court.

Lee Ramsay reappeared in court last Thursday and admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner in his home-town of Hawick on March 11.

That was almost three months after he was ordered to be of good behaviour after pleading guilty to being abusive towards his brother at his home in Silverbuthall Road on February 6.

Sentencing was further deferred for both offences until June 24 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to allow for a background criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment to be carried out.

Bail was continued.