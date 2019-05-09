Hawick 33-year-old admits grabbing partner’s neck, spitting in her face and slapping her

Background reports have been ordered on a 33-year-old man convicted of assaulting his partner at a house in Hawick.

Sebastian Szyler appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to pushing the woman to the body, seizing her neck, spitting in her face and slapping her face to her injury.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing and making threats of violence.

Those offences were committed at a house in Wilson Drive in Hawick on Sunday.

Sheriff David Hall called for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment, deferring sentence on Szyler, of Weensland Road, Hawick, until June 10.

He was released on bail with special conditions not to enter Wilson Drive or contact his partner.