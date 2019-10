A man has been fined £300 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for repeatedly attempting to punch his estranged wife’s new partner.

Jamie Gent, 31, of Fairhurst Drive in Hawick, pleaded guilty to committing that offence in High Street in Hawick on July 10.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client claimed the man smirked at him as they passed each other in the street and Gent saw red.