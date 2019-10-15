Hawick 29-year-old admits giving false name to police

A 29-year-old man has appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and admitted attempting to defeat the ends of justice by giving police a false name at the weekend.

Darren Devlin, formerly of Morebattle, pleaded guilty to committing that offence at his new home in Wellfield Road in Hawick on Saturday.

The court was told a warrant was already out for Devlin’s arrest for an offence in Galashiels in August.

He had pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing, challenging others to fight and brandishing a sock containing a brick.

Graham Fraser, prosecuting, said that offence was committed at a communal garden area in Gala Park.

He explained: “The offence happened at about 5pm, when children were out playing as it was still part of the school holidays. It is not clear why he was there, but he was challenging anyone who was listening to a fight.

“Neighbours were concerned and asked him to leave, but he started to swing a sock above his head – it contained two bricks – when two of them spoke to him while a third telephoned the police.

“He was restrained until police arrived. He was wearing no socks at the time.”

Sentence was deferred until November 11 for background reports to be prepared.