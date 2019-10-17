Hawick 28-year-old given 140-hour unpaid work order for being abusive to ex

A man convicted of being abusive towards a former partner has been ordered to carry out 140 hours’ unpaid work at Jedburgh Sheriff Court as an alternative to custody.

Jay Gallagher also breached court orders by contacting the woman despite being barred from doing so.

The 28-year-old, of Ruberslaw Road in Hawick, pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages to his ex on January 17 and breaching bail conditions by contacting her in July and September.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Gallagher had been in a relationship with the woman for four or five years, but they had broken up in April 2018.

He explained the couple had been exchanging text messages about child maintenance and Gallagher became abusive, accusing her of “money-grabbing” and calling her a “scrounger”.

When interviewed by police, he accepted that he possibly had called her a money-grabber, further claiming: “She always has been”.

Sheriff Murdo MacLeod imposed 80 hours of unpaid work as part of a community payback order for sending threatening and abusive comments and 60 hours for breaching bail by contacting his former partner.