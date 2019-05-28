Hawick 28-year-old awaiting sentence for assault in bar

A 28-year-old is awaiting sentencing after admitting assaulting another man to his severe injury at a Hawick pub.

Lee Johnstone, of Arthur Street in Hawick, had previously pleaded guilty to placing Shane Donnelly in a chokehold until he lost consciousness and punching him to the head but insisted he was acting under provocation.

That offence was committed at the Trinity Bar in Duke Street on December 29 last year.

Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until June 24 as he has another matter calling then.

Johnstone was remanded in custody in the interim.