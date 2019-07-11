Hawick 28-year-old admits assaults in pub and at house

A 28-year-old will be sentenced next month on charges of assaulting two other men to their severe injury in separate incidents three months apart.

Lee Johnstone pleaded guilty to placing a man in a choke-hold until he lost consciousness and punching him to the head at the Trinity Bar in Duke Street in Hawick on December 29 last year.

Johnstone insists that assault was carried out only under provocation, however.

He also admitted repeatedly punching another man to the head and body, causing him to fall to the floor, to his severe injury and impairment at a house in Hillend Drive in Hawick on March 3.

Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until August 19.

Johnstone was granted bail until then subject to a night-time curfew keeping him in his Ramsay Road home in Hawick between the hours of 7pm and 7am.