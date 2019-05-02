Hawick 28-year-old admits assault to severe injury in pub

A 28-year-old has admitted assaulting another man to his severe injury at a Hawick pub.

Lee Johnstone, of Arthur Street in Hawick, pleaded guilty to placing Shane Donnelly in a choke-hold until he was rendered unconscious and punching him to the head but insisted he was acting under provocation.

That offence was committed at the Trinity Bar in Hawick’s Duke Street on December 29.

Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until May 27 for the production of background reports.

Johnstone was remanded in custody in the meantime.