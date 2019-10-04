Hawick 26-year-old told to behave himself after admitting threatening sister

A 26-year-old man has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next three months after admitting behaving in an abusive manner and making threats to one of his sisters.

Danny Sharkey pleaded guilty to committing that offence at a house inMcLagan Drive in Hawick on August 1.

Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until December 23 to allow Sharkey, of Anderson Place in Hawick, to complete unpaid work he’s already been told to do as part of an outstanding community payback order.

That order was issued in April after he was found guilty of assaulting two of his sisters in September 2018, also at a house in McLagan Drive, following a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Sharkey was ordered to carry out 90 hours’ unpaid work over the ensuing six months.