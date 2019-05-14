Hawick 26-year-old fined £425 for possession of cocaine and cannabis

A 26-year-old man has been fined £425 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for two drugs offences.

Stephen Carver, 26, of McLaren Court in Hawick, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and cannabis.

That offence was committed in Leishman Place in Hawick on October 25 last year.

Graham Fraser, prosecuting, said that police responding to a report of a disturbance in Leishman Place saw Carver running away and gave chase.

He added: “He was found lying face down in the grass.”

It was then that Carver was found to be in possession of the drugs, the court heard.