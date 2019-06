Background reports have been ordered on a man involved in a disturbance in Hawick’s Weensland Road.

Andrew Clamp appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on Saturday, June 15, by throwing a crowbar while holding a knife.

The 26-year-old, of Wellfield Road in Hawick, will be sentenced at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on July 22.

Clamp has been put on a night-time home curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am in the meantime.