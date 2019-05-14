Hawick 25-year-old put on domestic abuse programme after breaching non-harassment order

A 25-year-old man has been told he must take part in a domestic abuse rehabilitation programme after admitting breaching a non-harassment order involving a former partner.

Nathan Gillie had previously pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to committing that offence at her place of work in Bank Street, Galashiels, on February 12.

Gillie, formerly of Bongate in Jedburgh but now living in Hawick, was also issued with a three-year non-harassment order banning him from contacting his ex via social media or visiting her home in Jedburgh or place of work.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Gillie that three-year restraining order and taking part in the Caledonian System men’s programme for the next two years are an alternative to custody.