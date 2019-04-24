Hawick 25-year-old admits being aggressive towards partner

Background reports have been ordered on a 25-year-old man after he admitted acting aggressively towards his partner.

Steven Gorman appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a house in Hawick’s Beattie Court last Tuesday.

Gorman, of Hawick, acted in an aggressive manner towards his partner and a man by shouting, punching a door, throwing a glass and causing the man and woman fear and alarm.

Sentence was deferred until May 27 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction-of-liberty order and domestic violence programme assessments.

Gorman was released on bail with special conditions not to contact his partner or enter Boonraw Road in Hawick.