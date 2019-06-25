Hawick 24-year-old accused of posting fetish sex tapes on social media

An accused has appeared in court charged with distributing sex tapes featuring a 50-year-old Borderer engaging in coprophiliac fetish sex acts with his 33-year-old mistress.

Greg Halfpenny, 24, pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court yesterday, June 24, to two charges of disclosing a film showing a man and a woman in what was described as an “intimate situation”.

It is alleged that he sent videos taken by the Hawick pair of themselves engaging in consensual sex acts over social media without their permission, intending to cause them fear, alarm or distress.

That offence is alleged to have been committed at a house in Hawick on December 29 last year.

Halfpenny, of Guthrie Drive in Hawick, is charged under the 2016 Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm (Scotland) Act following a police investigation launched in January.

He will stand trial on Tuesday, August 6, following an intermediate hearing on Monday, July 22.

The release of the videos online prompted the man featured in them to issue a public apology in January saying: “I would like to sincerely apologise for my unacceptable behaviour.

“I know my actions have caused disgust within the community and wider afield.

“I have not only humiliated myself but also my family, my partner’s family and friends.

“I have nothing but regret and shame for the hurt I have caused to the people I love.”