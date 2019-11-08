Hawick 23-year-old ordered to behave himself after bust-up at college in Galashiels

Borders College's Galashiels campus.

Luke Thomson, of Howegate in Hawick, pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing, emptying the contents of a bag onto the ground and making abusive and offensive comments with a disability aggravation at the campus on August 30 .

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told the accused had just broken up with his partner of three months and suspected she had been cheating on him.

He made several offensive comments to her before emptying a bag of women’s underwear and then told her she couldn’t walk right with her “gammy leg”.

She then slapped him on the face before the pair were separated.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said: “These are two youngsters with difficulties.”