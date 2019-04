A man accused of assaulting his partner by seizing her by the neck and pushing her against the parapet of Hawick’s Albert Bridge has been cleared of that charge.

Samuel Susnea, 22, of Drumlanrig Square in Hawick, pleaded not guilty to committing that offence on May 5 last year and the case against him was deserted.

A trial date had been fixed for last Thursday at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.