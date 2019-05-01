Hawick 22-year-old admits assault to danger of life on partner

A 22-year-old man has admitted assaulting his partner to danger of her life.

Nathan Brown pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to carrying out that attack while sitting in the back of a vehicle by pulling the woman’s scarf tightly and compressing her neck, rendering her unable to breathe.

He admitted a charge of assaulting the woman to her injury and danger of life in Jedburgh on December 29 last year.

Sentence was deferred on Brown, formerly of Hawick but now described as a prisoner, until May 31 for the production of background reports.

He was remanded in custody in the meantime.