A woman has been found guilty after trial of careless driving resulting in a pedestrian being left seriously injured.

Amy Hope-Wilson, 21, had denied driving without due care and attention in Hawick’s Common Haugh car park on February 2, causing her vehicle to collide with a retired publican.

After being found guilty of that offence at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, Hope-Wilson, of Douglas Road in Hawick, was fined £200 and had her driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.