Have you seen stolen green Fiesta?

Borders police are asking people to keep their eye out for a green Ford Fiesta car which was stolen in Jedburgh on Monday.

The car, with the registration Y472 PEL, was left in a small carpark at the corner of Bridge Street and Old Bongate around 6pm on Monday, January 22.

The car’s owner found out it was missing at around 10.45am on the morning of Tuesday,, January 23, but it is believed to have been taken between the hours of 6-8.15pm on the Monday evening.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area during this time, or who has seen the car, is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1897 of January 23.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.