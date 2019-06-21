Haul of jackets worth more than £1,500 stolen during Selkirk break in

Thieves who broke into a store in Selkirk on Wednesday night made off with jackets worth more than £1,500.

At least 24 jackets were stolen from a store in Dunsdalehaugh after thieves broke in around 11.45pm on Wednesday, June 19.

Police say inquiries are ongoing to trace the culprits and anyone with information or who has been offered a jacket, is asked to come forward.

Constable Sandy Blacklock from the Community Investigation Unit in Galashiels said: “As part of this inquiry we would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Dunsdalehaugh on Thursday evening to contact police immediately.

“We believe the culprits will likely try and sell the stolen jackets on and so members of the public who are approached and offered the opportunity to buy these goods should decline and report the sellers to us.”

Those with information can contact the CIU in Galashiels via 101 and quote incident number 718 of the June 20. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.