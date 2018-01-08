Hare coursing arrests

Police in the Borders and East Lothian have arrested and charged five men in connection with hare coursing offences.

The incidents happened in the Gifford and Duns areas on Thursday, January 4.

Officers worked with members of the public who swiftly reported the crime, and colleagues from the National Wildlife Crime Unit to trace those involved.

The men, aged 24, 47, 48, 50 and 57, appeared at Selkirk Sheriff court on Friday.

PC Andy Loughlin, Wildlife Crime Officer for Lothians and Scottish Borders said: “Hare coursing is a brutal act resulting in the senseless death of the animal.

“We will continue to work with local communities and our partners to bring those responsible before the courts.”

Anyone with information about hare coursing can report this to Police Scotland via 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111