Hairdresser fined £650 and banned for 28 months for driving on A702 at Carlops while more than five times limit

A self-employed hairdresser more than five times the legal alcohol limit when police found him sleeping in his car has been banned from the road for 28 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Duncan MacKay, 41, pleaded guilty to that offence, committed on the A702 Biggar-to-Carlops road on July 5.

The court was told that concerns had been expressed about the way MacKay, of Biggar Road, Symington, South Lanarkshire, was driving his Mini so the police were informed.

They caught up with him near Carlops and he was found to have a breath-alcohol count of 124 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

A bottle of whisky was found in the footwell of the car.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said there might have been an element of post-incident drinking but said MacKay was clearly over the limit when at the wheel.

As well as being banned, MacKay was fined £650.