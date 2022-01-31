Girl attacked on Galashiels path

The Black Path leading into Galashiels.

Around 8.10 pm on Sunday night, the teenager was walking along an area known locally as the 'The Black Path' near Currie Road, when she was assaulted by a man, sustaining an injury to her back.The suspect is described as 5 ft 7 in height, of slim build, wearing a dark top with the hood up, a dark snood, and dark jogging bottoms. He ran off in an unknown direction after the attack.

Both entrances of the structure known as the Mushroom Bridge were taped off as police investigated the incident.

Detective Constable Bruce Dodds, Galashiels CID, said: "This was very frightening for the girl. Thankfully she managed to get in touch with her family who took her to hospital where she was treated and has now been discharged.

"Officers are making local enquiries and checking CCTV from the area, but are appealing to anyone who may have been walking or driving in the area and has dash cam footage or any information about this incident to contact them.

"If you were in the area between 7.45pm and 8.30pm and maybe saw a man fitting the description hanging about the area, or have any details that may help police with their enquiries then please get in touch.

"Officers will be patrolling the area today so please approach them if you can help."