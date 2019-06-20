Gamekeeper denies dozen wildlife crimes

A gamekeeper has been accused of 12 wildlife offences at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Alan Wilson, 60, is charged with shooting two goshawks, four buzzards, a peregrine falcon, three badgers and an otter at Henlaw Wood, Longformacus, between March 2016, and May 2017.

He also faces charges of using a snare likely to cause partial suspension of an animal or drowning, failing to produce snaring records within 21 days when requested to do by police and no certificate for an air weapon.

Wilson of Henlaw Cottage, Longformacus, pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges and the case will next call in court on July 8.

You might also be interested in:

Hawick woman denies making Nazi salute

Peebles man banned from being drunk in public after catalogue of offences

Three year driving ban for Chirnside woman who refused to take breath test after accident