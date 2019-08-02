Galashiels woman told to behave herself after sending abusive texts

A Galashiels woman who sent online threats and abuse has been ordered to be of good behaviour for six months.

Courtney Woodhead, 20, admits sending the menacing and homophobic threats via Facebook messenger on July 10.

In one message she wrote: “You are going to get your head jumped in, you smack rat.”

And in another called a lady a “dyke” and said “You are going to get smashed”.

In a further video call she admits threatening to fight her.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick told Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday: “She said she does not know how it all started. It stemmed from a previous fall out. Her actions were in response to similar threats and comments that had been made to her and her friends.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson advised Woodhead, of Hill Street, that if she remains of good behaviour she will be admonished upon sentencing on January 27, 2020.