Galashiels woman given supervision order for dealing heroin

A woman has been given a 15-month supervision order after admitting dealing heroin.

Laura Milliken, 30, has also been ordered to carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work and put on a night-time curfew at her home in Langlee Drive in Galashiels.

That sentence was imposed as an alternative to custody, she was told.

Erin Illand, prosecuting, told Selkirk Sheriff Court that police officers executed a search warrant at her home on February 17.

During that raid, Milliken pointed out a stash of drugs under her living room table which turned out to be diamorphine valued at £700.

Ms Illand added: “Another bag of brown powder was found in the house, and this time it was heroin valued at £1,400.

“The police also seized other drug-related items.

“She was taken to Hawick police station, where she was cautioned and charged and made no reply.”

Milliken pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said: “She was only involved for a short period of time to fund her own habit.”