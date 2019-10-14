Galashiels woman fined £225 over dispute with neighbour

A woman involved in a dispute with a neighbour has been fined £225 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Wilhelmina Hay, 39, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly striking a door and threatening the occupants of a house in Galabank Street in Galashiels on February 26.

Depute fiscal Fiona Hamilton said the background could effectively be described as “neighbours who do not get along”.

She explained that witnesses said Hay arrived back at her home address at about 3.45pm, then started kicking a neighbour’s door.

Hay made comments such as ‘I am going to rearrange your face’ and ‘I am going to slit your throat’.

That incident lasted around five minutes, and the police were then called.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client was unhappy about what she described as her neighbours “telling tales” on her.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson reduced Hay’s fine from £300 to £225 to reflect her guilty plea.