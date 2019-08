A Galashiels woman is to stand trial accused of breaching bail conditions.

Charley Brown, 24, of High Buckholmside, denies failing to report to Galashiels police station on June 20, 24 and 28, despite an order being issued at Edinburgh Sheriff Court requiring her to do so.

She pleaded not guilty to breaching bail at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, and will stand trial there on September, 24, with an intermediate diet on August 15.