Galashiels woman denies £19k benefit fraud

A 44-year-old woman has been accused of benefit fraud involving almost £19,000.

Sharron Rooke is charged with failing to notify a change of circumstances and receiving £15,024 in employment support allowance and housing benefit of £3,861 she was not entitled to.

Those offences are alleged to have been committed at her home in Melrose Road in Galashiels between August 2015 and December 2017.

Rooke pleaded not guilty to both charges, and a trial date has been fixed for September 12 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on August 26.