Galashiels woman admits being involved in drug-dealing after £3,000 heroin haul found at her home

A woman found with £3,000 worth of heroin in her home has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next 12 months.

Julie Wilson, 37, of Laidlaw Court in Galashiels, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to a charge of being concerned in the supply of the class-A drug between August 2017 and May 2018.

Her lawyer, Ross Dow, claimed that she was only a custodian of the drugs rather than being more directly involved as her property was being used as a safe house but conceded that she was technically guilty of the offence.

A not-guilty plea from her 45-year-old brother, David Wilson, of Wood Street in Galashiels, was accepted by the crown.