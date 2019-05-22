Galashiels student given 40-month road ban for second drink-driving offence in two years

A university student has been banned from the road for 40 months after admitting driving while almost four and a half times the legal alcohol limit.

Tammy Strafford, of Bridge Street in Galashiels, already had a previous conviction for drink-driving in 2017, leaving her facing a minimum ban of three years.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 97 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, on the B710 Clovenfords-to-Bowland road on Sunday, April 14.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow explained that his client had fallen out with her partner on the night of the offence “which led to her making a bad decision and spending a couple of difficult nights in custody”.

Sheriff Robert Vaughan told Strafford that in addition to a 40-month disqualification, he would defer further sentencing until August 12.

He also certified her for a rehabilitation scheme offering her the chance to reduce her ban by 10 months.