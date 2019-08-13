Galashiels student given 40-month ban and £200 fine for drink-driving

A student has been banned from the road for 40 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court and fined £200 after admitting driving while almost four and a half times the legal alcohol limit.

Tammy Strafford, of Bridge Street in Galashiels, already had a previous conviction for drink-driving in 2017, meaning that she would have to be disqualified for a minimum of three years.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 97 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, on the B710 Clovenfords-to-Bowland road on Sunday, April 14.