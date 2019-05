A 36-year-old woman has been jailed for 70 days for shoplifting at a Galashiels convenience store.

Elizabeth Steven, of Beech Avenue in Galashiels, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to theft of cigarettes, tobacco and a scratchcard from the Spar shop in Marigold Bank on October 27 last year.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of her co-accused, Michael Johnston, 28, of Marigold Bank, after he failed to appear in court.