Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a robbery at a Galashiels post office last week.

The robbery happened at the Balmoral Place premises at 3.15pm last Wednesday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in the Borders have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a robbery at a premises on Balmoral Place in Galashiels on Wednesday, May 1.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”