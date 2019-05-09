Galashiels robbery latest: 21-year-old named as he appears in court

A 21-year-old Galashiels man has made a private court appearance accused of an armed robbery at a post office in Galashiels last week.

Steven Douglas is charged with assault and robbery and possession of a knife, following the incident at the Gala Park post office in Balmoral Place, on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 1, when an unknown sum of cash was stolen from the till and the shopkeeper was allegedly threatened.

Douglas made no plea at Selkirk Sheriff Court and the case was continued for further examination.

He was released on bail with special conditions.