Galashiels post office robbery suspect still at large

A robber armed with a knife who stole money from a post office in Galashiels yesterday is still at large, police said today.

Officers are investigating the incident, which happnened at around 3.15pm yesterday afternoon, May 1, at Gala park Post Office in Balmoral Place – just as children were leaving the nearby primary school.

The unknown person entered the property, went behind the counter and took an unknown sum of cash from the till, before threatening a male member of staff with a knife before leaving the property.

The suspect was last seen running along Balmoral Place in the direction of Scott Street.

Thankfully, the staff member did not sustain any injuries but is said to be left shaken and distressed.

The suspect is described as a white person with a slim build and around 5ft 8in in height, wearing a grey hooded top with darker arms and a white logo to the left, black skinny jeans and bright white trainers. A plain black rucksack was also worn over both shoulders.

As the robber was also wearing a dark balaclava-like facial covering, black sunglasses and white ear buds the victim was unable to identify the attacker’s gender.

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes, of Police Scotland’s Lothians and Borders criminal investigation department, said: “The staff member was understandably shaken and distressed by this incident.

“We are currently pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the person responsible, however, we do need the public’s assistance.

“We believe the suspect left the area on foot, so we would be very interested to speak with anyone who was in Balmoral Place around 3.15pm on Wednesday, May 1.

“I would appeal for anyone who does have information that can assist us, or recognises the suspect description, to get in touch at their earliest convenience.

“I would also encourage anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV that can assist our investigation to get in touch and allow us to view it.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2,434 of May 1, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.