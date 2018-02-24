Galashiels man was three times over drink-drive limit

A motorist has been banned from the road at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after admitting being more than three times the drink-drive limit.

Alistair Gourlay, 53, was stopped by police in Duns at around 4pm on November 8 as they noticed the front side of his vehicle was damaged, with smoke and steam coming from under its bonnet.

The self-employed handyman, of Halliburton Place, Galashiels, admitted he had been involved in an accident earlier.

He gave an alcohol-breath reading of 71 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

Gourlay’s lawyer said his client had been drinking heavily the previous night but thought he’d be okay to drive.

Gourlay failed to show for sentencing at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, and the case was deferred until today.

An interim driving ban was imposed.